Dog spends 4 years in shelter waiting for forever home

South Paris, Maine – A shelter in Maine is looking for a home for a dog who has been there for nearly four years.

1,456 days and counting. Ginger was brought to Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills in 2014.

It’s a no-kill, non-profit shelter.

In a Facebook post, workers told Ginger’s story. They say she is an awesome dog but isn’t a good fit for any home.

As of Tuesday they still haven’t found a new home for Ginger.

On its Facebook page, the shelter writes that it is grateful for the attention to help Ginger and her friends at the shelter her forever home.