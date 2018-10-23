Cleveland’s ‘lottery liar’ talks about massive Mega Millions jackpot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Fourteen years ago, she was called the "lottery liar." Now, she says she's turned her life around.

Elecia Battle, of Cleveland, falsely claimed she picked the winning numbers for a big jackpot, but said she lost the ticket after she dropped her purse outside a South Euclid store.

The story made headlines in 2004 with frantic Clevelanders searching for the golden ticket. Battle filed a lawsuit, asking the courts to award her the jackpot. Her claims were quickly discredited and the real winner came forward.

"I used to get threatening phone calls. I used to have to sneak out of my house, and put on wigs or hats," Battle said.

She later tried to capitalize on her notoriety as a profession boxer, going by "Mega Battle." That led her to a career as a personal trainer.

As for this recent Mega Millions jackpot, Battle said she's buying a ticket.

"If I win, no one will know," she said with a laugh.