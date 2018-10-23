Canton police investigate woman shot in face
CANTON, Ohio – Canton police are investigating after multiple people were shot Monday night on Dueber Avenue.
911 received a call around 9:30.
On the call, the person says a woman was shot in the face while in her home. The caller also says he was grazed by a bullet.
Police responded to the home.
They filed a felony assault incident report but have not released any information on possible suspects.
This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for updates.
40.798947 -81.378447