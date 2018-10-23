6 children dead from adenovirus at care facility in New Jersey

HASKELL, N.J. — The New Jersey Department of Health said it is investigating an outbreak of adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, New Jersey.

According to a release on the department of health website, there are 18 cases of adenovirus among pediatric residents at the facility; six pediatric residents have died.

The facility, which says it offers “pediatric and geriatric short and long term care in a secure and caring environment,” has been instructed not to admit any new patients until the outbreak ends and they are in full compliance, the health department said.

A team from the health department is at the facility and an inspection team was there Sunday, as well. According to the health department, the team found minor handwashing deficiencies; they will continue to work closely with the facility on infection control issues.

Adenovirus, according to the health department, are a family of viruses that often cause mild illness, particularly in young children. “This particular strain of adenovirus (#7) in this outbreak is affecting medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems. The strain has been particularly associated with disease in communal living arrangements and can be more severe,” the health department said.

