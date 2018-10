NAVARRE, OHIO – Yes, firefighters do rescue cats from trees.

That’s why ‘Fluffy’ the cat is safe today.

Sunday, crews with Erie Valley Fire and Rescue, with the help of T Rowley Lawns LLC, pulled Fluffy out of a tree.

The cat had been there for three days.

Erie Valley Fire and Rescue documented the rescue on their Facebook page.

Fluffy is now at home with her owner getting some much needed TLC.