WWE star Roman Reigns reveals battle with leukemia

WWE star Roman Reigns announced Monday night that he is battling leukemia.

The Universal Champion, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, made the announcement during the opening of Raw.

The 33-year-old said he has been living with leukemia for 11 years and the disease has now returned.

“I can’t fulfill my role; I can’t be that fighting champion and I’m going to have to relinquish the Universal Championship,” he said.

But he said he will return.

“I’ll take every prayer you can send my way. But I’m not looking for sympathy; I’m not looking for you to feel bad for me because I have faith.”

Read more, here.