Thousands still without power after weekend storm

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio – More than 2,000 First Energy customers are without power after this weekend’s storms.

Saturday storms brought strong winds and bursts of hail.

The outages are scattered across Cuyahoga County.

More than 62,000 customers in Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties lost power Saturday.

Cleveland Public Power was down to a few hundred outages Monday morning, according to their Facebook page.