Thousands still without power after weekend storm

Heavy Winds knocked down the tree and caused it to take the power line off of the house and it's still laying down on the ground @ 8:47 a.m. this morning October 21,2018. This happened on Saturday afternoon @ approximately 3p.m. and no CPP response for the downed power line. only the Cleveland Police on scene since around 4 p.m. on Saturday October 20,2018
Heavy Winds knocked down the tree and caused it to take the power line off of the house and it's still laying down on the ground @ 8:47 a.m. this morning October 21,2018. This happened on Saturday afternoon @ approximately 3p.m. and no CPP response for the downed power line. only the Cleveland Police on scene since around 4 p.m. on Saturday October 20,2018
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio – More than 2,000 First Energy customers are without power after this weekend’s storms.
Saturday storms brought strong winds and bursts of hail.
The outages are scattered across Cuyahoga County.
More than 62,000 customers in Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties lost power Saturday.
Cleveland Public Power was down to a few hundred outages Monday morning, according to their Facebook page.