Strongsville teacher remembered at vigil 1 year after murder

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night to remember a Strongsville teacher who was murdered by a man who was about to become her son-in-law.

The vigil to honor Melinda Pleskovic will be begin at 7 p.m. at the Strongsville-Commons.

Organizers are urging people who attend the vigil to wear blue or purple, Melinda’s favorite colors.

Tuesday marks one year since Melinda was murdered.

Jeffrey Scullin, 21, pleaded no contest to murder charges last week in the case and is expected to be sentenced next week.

The vigil will celebrate Melinda’s life. Family and friends are expected to share happy memories of her with others in the community.

Read more, here.