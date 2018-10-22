Prosecutors work to keep convicted child killer behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – A convicted killer wants to be free to walk on your streets again even though he's suspected of murdering other children.

“Richard Lawler should have been put to death 39 years ago,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

Lawler was convicted of the 1979 murder of 11-year-old Kevin Green.

Prosecutors said the victim was a sixth-grade student at St. Leo The Great Catholic School in Old Brooklyn. The young altar boy was stabbed 95 times with an ice pick.

“I was 16-years-old at the time it occurred,” O’Malley said. “This is something I will never forget.”

The victim’s family and prosecutors are objecting to the killer's release.

Bret Vinocur, president of Block Parole Inc., said he believes Lawler should never be released from prison. He has a petition on his website that will be sent to the parole board.

"Sign the petition because public input is strongly considered by the parole board,” Vinocur said.

O’Malley and assistant prosecutor Christopher Schroeder said Lawler told police had killed other boys previously.

“We suspect him in other Cleveland cases. It’s never been proven, but he is a suspect in other children murders,” O’Malley said.

