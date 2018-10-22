Police question friends of student in shooting death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Counselors will be at Harvey High School Monday for students learning about the death of a classmate.

Painesville City Schools released a statement on the teen's death Monday morning saying, "the entire Painesville community must be strong and united as we seek healing and send our hearts out to the impacted families. Please know that we at Painesville City Schools are here in support of this healing process."

The community gathered Sunday night to remember 16-year-old Yorry Timley.

He was shot and killed Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. at the Gingerbread Apartments on Mentor Avenue.

Painesville police said they were interviewing Timley's acquaintances.

The Ohio Bureau of Identification is assisting Painesville detectives with the investigation.

According to Painesville police, his family said they don’t know if it was murder or if someone accidentally shot him.

Yorry’s family said a friend believes the shooting was over a video game, but police have not confirmed that.

Sunday night a crowd of family, friends, classmates and members of the community turned out for a vigil in Yorry’s memory.

The outpouring of support means the world to Yorry’s mom, Michelle Timley.

“That means that people love my son, and it warms my heart to know that everybody is coming together like this to express their love,” Timley said.

Timley said the last 48 hours have been a gut-wrenching nightmare.

“It’s been the worst time of my life. I lost my 16-year-old son to gun violence. I am still in shock,” Timley said.

According to the school district, Yorry was a student at Painesville Harvey High School and played track.

His mom said her son excelled at soccer, track and dancing. She added that Yorry was a great kid, had a wonderful smile, and never got into trouble.

“He was special. Yorry was excellent in sports; everything he tried he was excellent. I am going to miss his smile; when he smiled he made me smile. All of my children make me smile. He had this big, bright smile that would light up the room,” she said.

There is a prayer service for Yorry Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church in Painesville.

