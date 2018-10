Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio - The Northeast Ohio SPCA is asking for help after taking in animals from two recent hurricanes that hit the U.S.

Last week the shelter received 39 dogs and cats from Georgia. They previously took in animals rescued during Hurricane Florence as well.

The shelter now has more than 80 animals.

The shelter is asking for donations. It needs linens, comforters, pillow cases, blankets, towels and food and water bowls.