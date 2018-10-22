Parma Heights police rescue deer stuck in fence

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Several officers with the Parma Heights Police Department sprang into action when a deer got stuck in a fence.

The department posted video of the rescue to its Facebook page on Saturday.

The deer had it’s back legs stuck in the fence.

A team of four officers covered the deer’s head and then guided it’s legs through the fence.

Once the deer was free, she ran off. She did not appear to have any injuries.

“Our officers were able to save this doe today after she got herself trapped in a fence. Good job Officer Jackson, Officer Hansen, Officer Taylor, and Sergeant Czack!” the department posted on Facebook.