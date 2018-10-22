× Madison man pleads guilty to abusing twin babies

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Lake County man accused of abusing his two young children appeared in court on Monday.

Chad Humberston, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of child endangering. He will be sentenced on Nov. 29.

On Oct. 31, 2017, Humberston’s 47-day-old son was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. Madison Township police said the baby had brain trauma and fractures to his extremities.

Hospital staff contacted the police department, which prompted the investigation. That’s when authorities learned the boy has a twin sister. She was examined to find fractures to her skull and extremities.