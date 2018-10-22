Kind of a big dill: Pickle candy canes are back, everyone

Forget peppermint, here is something for the person in your life who loves pickles.

According to Delish, pickle candy canes are back again this year, and you can buy them now.

The pickle-flavored treat reportedly became popular a couple years ago and people must have really liked them because they are for sale again.

Delish said both Amazon and Walmart have the candy lanes listed on their websites.

A box of six costs about $9.

And, if the pickle candy canes aren’t right for you, there are macaroni-and-cheese-flavored ones, too.