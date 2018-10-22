It’s National Color Day! What does your favorite color say about you?

Monday is National Color Day!

That led us to wonder: What does your favorite color say about you?

Luckily, EmpoweredByColor.com breaks it all down.

The website, which gives the meaning of each color, along with what it says about a person, first asks a question with some specific instructions:

“Answer this question now before reading any further. Don’t think about it, be spontaneous with your answer; accept the first color that comes into your mind and don’t analyze your choice.”

The website says the instinctual choice of a color tells a person a lot about themselves, how they function and others see them. It also is the means to understanding behavior and character traits and reflects how one operates in the world.

We’ve summarized some of the color meanings in the chart below.

For a much more detailed breakdown of each color, click here.