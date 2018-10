BEREA, Ohio– Fresh off another loss, Browns head coach Hue Jackson is now the “worst coach of all time.” That’s according to his Wikipedia page on Monday.

Cleveland fell to Tampa Bay in overtime on Sunday, 23-26. The Browns record is now 2-4-1, putting them last in the AFC North.

“We had our chances to win it. We just didn’t finish some things,” Jackson said.

He has just three wins in 39 games as the Browns head coach.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here