Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our cool pattern continues making Monday the 11th consecutive day below the daily temperature normal. We have to go all the way back to March to find an equally long cold stretch.

It’s very likely we will extend this stretch to make this one the longest one in calendar year 2018.

Another reinforcing batch of chilly air arrives Tuesday and Wednesday with lake effect clouds and perhaps a few showers.

Here’s the latest FOX 8-day forecast:

Get weather updates.