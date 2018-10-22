Family mourns 4 people killed in suspected drunk driving crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio– The mother of 18-year-old Giovanni Miller, Rosa Cosme, became ill Monday afternoon because the grief of losing her son is so great.

“I want to see my son; I want to see my grandson,” Cosme said.

Miller was driving a Toyota Corolla Friday -- riding inside was his girlfriend, 19-year-old Anastasia Smith; their 22-month-old son; and Smith’s cousin, Michelle Hommes, 47.

The group was at the intersection of W 58th Street and Adams Avenue in Ashtabula when police say Donte Conard, 48, of Ashtabula was intoxicated and ran the stop sign, smashing into the Toyota.

“I’ve seen the photographs of the vehicle; it is really, really horrific,” said a prosecutor in court Monday.

“When he passed by I heard his truck. He was going super-fast and his truck was like roaring,” said Wendy Cosme. Wendy is Miller’s aunt and happened to be in the area of the accident Friday night.

All four people inside the Toyota died at the scene. The car was pushed down the street by Conard’s truck and ended up in front of an abandoned home.

“Who is going to bring my nephew and my brother and my sister-in-law; who is going to bring them back? No one!” said Yartiza Rivera, Miller’s sister.

The family gathered at a home not far from the scene of the accident shortly after Conard appeared in court. Conrad faces several charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, reckless operation, driving under the influence, and vehicular manslaughter.

Conard has four prior OVI convictions dating back to 1997.

“He should be in prison forever. He took four lives that we will never be able to get back. And something must be done. And someone is not doing their job if he gets out,” said Rivera.

A candlelight vigil was held at the scene of the crash Monday night.

