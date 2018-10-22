× Get free fries at Arby’s today

CLEVELAND — You can thank the Cleveland Browns for contributing to your lunch on Monday.

Thanks to linebacker Christian Kirksey’s interception in Sunday’s game participating Arby’s locations in Northeast Ohio are offering a free small curly fry Monday, the day after the win.

The Browns say all you have to do is mention the interception and you’ll get your free fry.

The promotion is only available at participating locations and the limit is one curly fry per guest.

**Here’s a list of participating Arby’s**

Don't forget to pick up a free small curly fry from Arby's tomorrow Details » https://t.co/d2eK5BBrDU pic.twitter.com/PgHiX95qMB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 21, 2018

More on the Cleveland Browns, here.