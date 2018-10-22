Fox Recipe Box: Cheesecake Factory’s Cajun Jambalaya Pasta

CLEVELAND, Oh — The Cheesecake Factory may get a lot of attention for its’ famous desserts, but the pasta dishes are equally as delicious and satisfying. Eric Yusko is an assistant general manager at the Cheesecake Factory and he showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make a tasty Fall pasta dish.
Click here for this recipe and more recipes from the Cheesecake Factory.
CAJUN JAMBALAYA PASTA
INGREDIENTS
- 2 fz. Olive Oil
- 1 lb. Boneless/Skinless Chicken Breasts, cut into 1″ pieces
- 2 Tbls. Cajun Spice Blend
- 4 oz. Red, Yellow, Green Peppers, cut into thin strips
- 4 oz. Red Onions, cut into thin strips
- 6 oz. Shrimp (shells, tails, and veins removed)
- 1 Tbl. Blanched Garlic, minced
- 2 tsps. Cajun Spice Blend
- 1/2 tsp. Kosher Salt
- 1/4 tsp. Ground Black Pepper
- 4 oz. Roma Tomatoes, diced 1″ pieces
- 1-1/2 cups Spicy Chicken-Seafood Broth
- 1 Tbl. Chopped Parsley
- 1 lb. Linguini Pasta (fresh)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan. Place the chicken into a clean mixing bowl. Sprinkle the Cajun spice over the chicken and into the bowl. Gently toss the chicken until each piece is evenly coated with the spice.
- Add the chicken into the sauté pan and cook until it is about half done. Add the peppers, onions and shrimp into the pan. Cook until the shrimp are about half done. Add the garlic into the pan. Season all of the ingredients with kosher salt, ground black pepper, and a little more Cajun spice.
- Add the diced tomatoes and chicken-seafood broth into the sauté pan. Gently stir the ingredients together. Continue to cook until the chicken and shrimp are done, and the vegetables are tender.
- Drop the pasta into boiling salted water, and cook until “al dente.”
- Place the pasta into serving bowls. Spoon the jambalaya over the pasta. Garnish with a sprinkle of freshly chopped parsley.