Fox Recipe Box: Cheesecake Factory’s Cajun Jambalaya Pasta

CLEVELAND, Oh — The Cheesecake Factory may get a lot of attention for its’ famous desserts, but the pasta dishes are equally as delicious and satisfying. Eric Yusko is an assistant general manager at the Cheesecake Factory and he showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make a tasty Fall pasta dish.

Click here for this recipe and more recipes from the Cheesecake Factory.

CAJUN JAMBALAYA PASTA

INGREDIENTS

2 fz. Olive Oil

1 lb. Boneless/Skinless Chicken Breasts, cut into 1″ pieces

2 Tbls. Cajun Spice Blend

4 oz. Red, Yellow, Green Peppers, cut into thin strips

4 oz. Red Onions, cut into thin strips

6 oz. Shrimp (shells, tails, and veins removed)

1 Tbl. Blanched Garlic, minced

2 tsps. Cajun Spice Blend

1/2 tsp. Kosher Salt

1/4 tsp. Ground Black Pepper

4 oz. Roma Tomatoes, diced 1″ pieces

1-1/2 cups Spicy Chicken-Seafood Broth

1 Tbl. Chopped Parsley

1 lb. Linguini Pasta (fresh)

INSTRUCTIONS