Euclid police officer fired after violent arrest will get job back

EUCLID, Ohio-- The Euclid police officer fired after a violent arrest caught on video will get his job back, the FOX 8 I-Team learned on Monday.

An arbitrator ruled in favor of Michael Amiott and found the city of Euclid, "did not have just cause to terminate." The 15-day suspension was upheld, but the extra 30-day suspension was reversed. Amiott was also award back pay.

Euclid police pulled over Richard Hubbard, 25, of Cleveland, for a traffic violation on Aug. 12, 2017. He was accused of ignoring officers’ orders. Video from the incident showed an officer, Amiott, punching Hubbard several times while he was on the ground.

Hubbard was charged with resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license. He appeared in court in a neck brace. The charges were later dropped.

Euclid Mayor Kristen Gail fired Amiott two months after the incident.

When Amiott returns to patrols, he will be with a field training officer training officer. He will also undergo 80 hours of use of force training.

His removal from the SWAT team was upheld.