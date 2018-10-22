Driver accused of killing family of four expected to appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio - The alleged drunk driver that killed a family of four in Ashtabula Friday is due in Ashtabula Municipal Court Monday.

48-year-old Donte Conard is being held in the Ashtabula County jail.

Four people, including a 22-month-old, were killed in a two-car crash in Ashtabula Friday night.

It happened at around 11:31 p.m. Friday on West 58th Avenue at Adams Avenue.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Toyota Corolla was being driven by an 18-year-old Giovanni L. Miller of Ashtabula. In his vehicle were 19-year-old Anastiasa N. Smith; 47-year-old Michelle A. Hommes; and the 22-month-old son of Miller and Smith.

The highway patrol said a preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Ram, driven by Conard, was traveling east on West 58th Avenue.

The Corolla was stopped southbound at a stop sign on Adams Avenue. When it proceeded through the intersection, the vehicle was struck by the Dodge Ram. The highway patrol said the driver of the Dodge Ram failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of West 58th Avenue and Adams Avenue.

The Dodge Ram traveled off the road and hit a utility pole and a tree. The Corolla traveled off the right side of West 58th Avenue.

All four people in the Toyota Corolla were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge Ram suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say all the victims were wearing seat belts and the child was secured in a safety seat.

The highway patrol said alcohol and/or drugs appears to be a factor in the crash.

Fox 8 will bring you coverage from the hearing live.

There is a vigil Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the accident scene at West 58th and Adams Avenue. The family is asking that people bring candles.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

