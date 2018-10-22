Cleveland Metroparks completes 6-mile ‘missing link’ trail

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Metroparks completed the Valley Parkway Connector Trail on Monday.

The 6-mile, all-purpose trail was the missing link between the north end of the Rocky River Reservation, south through Mill Stream Run Reservation and east to Brecksville Reservation and the Towpath Trail.

“The Valley Parkway Connector Trail is a critical piece of (park founded William) Stinchcomb’s vision of an inter-connected Emerald Necklace,” said Brian Zimmerman, Cleveland Metroparks CEO, in a news release on Monday.

“The trail not only links our reservations, the Ohio and Erie Towpath, and the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, but also now serves as a local connection between neighborhoods, community resources, and employers.”

With the trail open, bicyclists can access 33 consecutive miles of trails.