Body found near yacht club identified

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OHIO - The Cuyahoga County Coroner's office has identified a body pulled from the water near the Inter City Yacht Club.

The medical examiner's office says the victim is 47-year-old Stacy Paythress.

The Coast Guard pulled his body from the water Saturday afternoon.

A person who spotted the body called 911.

Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire, EMS and the Coast Guard responded the scene.

Coast Guard officials said the body appears to have been in the water for a while.