If you went on social media after the Browns game Sunday, you probably saw the growing chorus of fans calling for coach Hue Jackson to be fired.

During and after the game, dozens of people posted to Twitter urging the Browns to fire Jackson.

Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the fourth overtime game for the team this season. The Browns record is now at 2-4-1.

@Reflog_18 Your first parade was controversial. A fire Hue Jackson parade could unite the fan base. Do your thing please! — MLQB (@MuniLotQB) October 21, 2018

My enemy is Hue Jackson! But I will never love you ! Please @Browns fire him now pic.twitter.com/oilfKC4Oid — 💕Jessica Johnson💕 (@jessica_weenie) October 21, 2018

All aboard the fire Hue Jackson train Choooo Choooooo — Nick Redd (@nickredd18) October 21, 2018

It’s time. Fire Hue Jackson — James Mastrucci (@Jimmmitude) October 21, 2018

I've probably been the biggest Hue Jackson apologist, but @Browns need to fire him and he can take Haley and Williams with him — Mike Klebo (@Klebo0822) October 21, 2018

Can we fire Hue Jackson please? — Jamie (@DunfordJ70) October 21, 2018

I want to win to the Mega Millions lottery so I can buy the #Browns and fire Hue Jackson myself. — Damon Kecman (@DownWithDamon) October 21, 2018

FIRE HUE JACKSON HE’S THE WORST COACH IN NFL HISTORY!!! #Browns #CLEvsTB — George Dufour (@GDIII_2014) October 21, 2018

John Dorsey is just slowly making Hue Jackson fire himself. — derek (@flashstache) October 19, 2018