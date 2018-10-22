× Akron shooting: One dead and two teens injured

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department released new information on a shooting Sunday night that left one person dead.

It happened on Merton Avenue near Baird Street shortly before 9 p.m.

Officers arrived to find one victim dead from gunshot wounds inside a car, according to Akron police.

Two other victims, both 17, were also shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

A fourth people was inside the vehicle, but was not harmed.

The name of the deceased was not released. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.