YouTube star leaves waitress $10,000 tip after ordering two waters

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A YouTube star left a server at a hot dog restuarant a $10,000 tip after ordering to waters.

According to WRAL, MrBeast, a YoutTuber with nearly 9 million subscribers, entered the restaurant Friday, sipped on some waters while looking over the menu, and left without ordering anything else.

Bret Oliverio, the restaurant’s owner, told WRAL that MrBeast’s server found $10,000 cash left on the table accompanied by a note reading “Thanks for the delicious water.”

The server reportedly kept $800 of the tip and shared the rest with her coworkers.

Oliverio allegedly reached out to MrBeast, asking why he left such a gracious tip.

“He said he wants everyone to know that good things still happen to good people,” Oliverio told WRAL. “I thought it was pretty cool.”

WRAL reported that MrBeast’s friends stayed inside the restaurant to record the server’s reaction, but that video has not yet surfaced.