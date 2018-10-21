Thousands remain without power Sunday following storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- Thousands of customers remain without power Sunday morning following Saturday's storms.

According to FirstEnergy's outage map, at around 8:30 a.m., about 7,500 customers were without power in Cuyahoga County. The cities most affected are Cleveland and Bay Village. No restoration time was given. More than 3,600 customers are without power in Lake County. The city most affected, according to the outage map, is Mentor.

Cleveland Public Power was also dealing with outages. The last update on their Facebook page overnight said, "We’re trying to get everyone back online ASAP, but please keep in mind that the scattered outages were citywide tonight."

Sunday morning, CPP told any customers who are still experiencing power outage issues to please contact 216-664-3156 to report it.

Wicked weather blew in Saturday afternoon leading to severe thunderstorm warnings in some counties. High winds brought down trees in some areas.

