Painesville SWAT situation ended, suspect in custody

Posted 10:05 pm, October 21, 2018, by , Updated at 10:39PM, October 21, 2018

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- A SWAT situation in Painesville has ended and the suspect has been taken into custody.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, their SWAT Team was at a home near West Eagle Street and Newell Street in Painesville Sunday night.

Authorities said a man had a warrant out for his arrest and was refusing to leave his home.

The SWAT team had been on scene for a couple of hours before the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story.  More information will be provided as it becomes available.