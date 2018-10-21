Painesville SWAT situation ended, suspect in custody

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- A SWAT situation in Painesville has ended and the suspect has been taken into custody.
According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, their SWAT Team was at a home near West Eagle Street and Newell Street in Painesville Sunday night.
Authorities said a man had a warrant out for his arrest and was refusing to leave his home.
The SWAT team had been on scene for a couple of hours before the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
