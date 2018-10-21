Police investigating fatal shooting in Akron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in Akron Sunday night.

Akron Police said four people were in the vehicle. One person is reportedly uninjured.

According to authorities, the shooting happened near Baird Street and Merton Avenue.

The Summit County Coroner's Office is also on scene assisting.

A viewer shared the following photos from the scene with FOX 8.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.