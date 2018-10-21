× Ohio State knocked out of top 10 in latest college football poll

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State beat down on Saturday night sent the Buckeyes tumbling out of the top 10 in the latest college football poll.

Two touchdown underdog Purdue upset previously undefeated Ohio State 49-20 in West Lafayette Saturday night.

As on Sunday afternoon, Clemson is now the new number two team in the country, after Ohio State’s first loss of the season.

The Buckeyes dropped 9 spots to 11 after Purdue ran all over Ohio State on Saturday night.

Alabama is the unanimous number one, Notre Dame is ranked 3 and LSU is ranked 4.

