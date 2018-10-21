‘It’s really the mother’s fault’: Woman who abandoned toddler on stranger’s front porch blames boy’s mother

SPRING, Texas — The woman caught on camera leaving a 2-year-old on a stranger’s doorstep is now being investigated for child abandonment, and she’s sharing her side of the story.

According to KTRK, Keairra Woods said she was doing a favor for the child’s mother and that this whole incident is just a misunderstanding; she would never leave a child alone at a stranger’s house.

Surveillance video released Thursday shows Woods running up to a Texas home, where she abandoned the child and fled, officials said. After letting go of the boy and his bags, the woman repeatedly rang the doorbell, knocked, then ran off.

Now, KTRK reports that the house was actually next to the 2-year-old’s father’s home.

Woods told the news station that she was dropping the boys off for his mother because the boy’s step-mother allegedly has a restraining order out against the mother.

Woods reportedly explained that she had never met the boy’s father, step-mother or even been to the home; she was relying on GPS and the mother’s descriptions to get her to the correct home.

Woods told KTRK she was on the phone with the boy’s mother while she was dropping him off.

“I followed the GPS. Mind you, I’m still on the phone with her, so by the time I get to the house, I say, ‘Well I just pulled up to the house.’ She said, ‘Okay, get out the car, get his bag and go to the door,'” Woods told KTRK.”

According to KTRK, Woods described the cars out front to the child’s mother, who responded with “ok.”

“That should have let you know I was at the wrong house then, because you know your baby daddy don’t drive so many cars. Okay, so I ring the doorbell, the lady walks like halfway to the door. That’s when I took off running. And the only reason I took off running was because it was chilly outside and I didn’t have no sweater on, as you can see in the video,” Woods told the news station.

Woods reportedly said the only reason she left the child alone was to avoid interaction with the woman answering the door, who she believed to be the child’s step-mother.

“I never ran off and just left him there without even seeing if somebody came to the door. The woman was halfway to the door,” Woods told ABC News, “At the end of the day … it’s really the mother’s fault.”

Authorities told ABC News that the child’s father claimed to have received a text from the boy’s mother saying that a friend would be dropping the 2-year-old off. He assumed when that didn’t happen that the mother had changed her plans.

The father reportedly told police that as soon as he saw the viral surveillance video, he recognized his son.

According to ABC News, Child Protective Services is working with detectives to reunite the child with his father and family. CPS will ultimately decide who gets custody of the child.

