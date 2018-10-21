Garfield Heights police looking for missing man with dementia

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Garfield Heights police are looking for assistance in locating an 83-year-old man who has dementia.

According to the Garfield Heights Dispatch Center, Alphonso Walker, 83, who went missing at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, is unable to recognize his own name.

Walker is 5’11, weighs 234 lbs, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

If you see him, you’re asked to please call the Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-1234.