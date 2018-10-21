Community rallies together to help a 12-year-old battling cancer celebrate Christmas in October

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOW, Ohio -- A community rallied together to celebrate Christmas in October for a brave and courageous young man at Stow-Munroe Falls High School Sunday afternoon.

12-year-old Keith Burkett, nicknamed Kourageous Keith is in hospice care at home, battling undifferentiated soft tissue sarcoma -- a rare form of childhood cancer.

Keith loves Christmas, and so his family planned to decorate their home now for Christmas, and have a small Christmas parade.

Well, after a Facebook post went viral, the parade had more than 100 vehicles.

Keith traveled to Stow-Munroe Falls High School for the early Christmas celebration.

50 vehicles then followed Keith back to his home, where Santa and his North Pole elves were waiting for him.

Organizers said everyone was eager to help Keith and his family. Groups worked to raise funds to donate towards the family's medical expenses as well.