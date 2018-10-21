Community honors 16-year-old shot, killed with candlelight vigil

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A community gathered together Sunday night to remember 16-year-old Yorry Timley who was shot and killed Friday night.

Yorry was shot and killed Friday night at the Gingerbread Apartments on Mentor Avenue.

According to Painesville Police, his family said they don’t know if it was murder or if someone accidentally shot him.

Yorry’s family said a friend believe the shooting was over a video game, but they haven’t had anything confirmed by police. They’re desperate for information.

As of Saturday, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation was assisting Painesville police detectives with the investigation. Detectives were questioning several juvenile male acquaintances of the teen, who were present at the time, according to police.

Sunday night at 7:30 a huge crowd of family, friends, classmates and members of the community turned out for a vigil in Yorry’s memory.

The outpouring of support means the world to Yorry’s mom, Michelle Timley.

“That means that people love my son, and it warms my heart to know that everybody is coming together like this to express their love,” Timley said.

Timley said the last 48 hours have been a gut wrenching nightmare.

“It’s been the worst time of my life. I lost my 16-year-old son to gun violence. I am still in shock,” Timley said.

According to the school district, Yorry was a student at Painesville Harvey High School and played track.

His mom said her son excelled at soccer, track and dancing. She added tat Yorry was a great kid, had a wonderful smile, and never got into trouble.

“He was special. Yorry was excellent in sports, everything he tried he was excellent. I am going to miss his smile when he smiled he made me smile, all of my children make me smile. He had this big bright smile that would light up the room,” she said.

There is a prayer service for Yorry Wednesday night at 7 o’clock at the New Hope Baptist Church in Painesville.

