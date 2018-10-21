Cold temperatures expected Sunday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- There are still quite a few people without electrical power due to last night’s windy weather. Unfortunately, it’s going to be to be a cold night ahead with temperatures dropping around freezing. Stay warm!

It struggled to reach to the mid 40’s Sunday afternoon due to the lack of sunshine, but don’t worry clouds will eventually erode as our wind continues to shift more southerly. Monday expect a mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the low to mid 50’s. There is a slight chance of a spotty shower on Tuesday with a cold front, otherwise we have a nice dry stretch ahead. Chilly, but dry. Next shot of rain and more seasonable temperatures arrive this weekend.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

