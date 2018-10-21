Cleveland police looking for suspect accused of shooting man multiple times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a man multiple times.

According to police, the shooting happened on E. 125th St. in Cleveland at just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Officers located the victim at E. 128th St.

Police learned the 31-year-old man was sitting in a car outside of E. 125th St. when the suspect, identified by police as Tyrone Wagner, 30, arrived.

Cleveland police say it's believed the suspect shot the victim several times after a brief conversation. The victim's condition is not known.

The suspect left the area in a red PT Cruiser.

Please call police if you see him or know where he is.