Cleveland Cavaliers take on Atlanta Hawks in home opener

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers open their home schedule Sunday against the 0-2 Atlanta Hawks.

After two straight games on the road, the Cavs kicked off in Quicken Loans Arena at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Cavs have never opened a home slate against Atlanta and for the first time since the 2009-2010 season, they’re starting with a 0-2 record.

The last time Cleveland took on Atlanta, February 9, 2018, the Cavs topped the Hawks 123-107.

The Cavs have previously won three straight games over Atlanta.

Sunday’s home opener is featuring the Cavaliers’ new declaration of focus, “Be the Fight.”

Every fan in attendance will receive a wine-colored opening night “Be the Fight” t-shirt.

Sunday’s game is the first time the Cavaliers have played in the Q without LeBron James.

