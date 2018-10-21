× Browns on FOX 8: Cleveland looks to bounce back as they take on Buccaneers

The Cleveland Browns will look to bounce back on Sunday after their worst performance so far of the season last Sunday against the L.A. Chargers. The offense scored just one touchdown and the defense was shredded by the Chargers’ running game. Next up, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who have the best passing offense in the league.

“They obviously want to throw the ball. They are the No. 1 passing offense in the league right now,” said Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. “They had success against the Falcons running the ball. They are going to look to see if we have corrected our mistakes from last week. If we shut that down, they are going to go back to their bread and butter which is passing the ball.”

The Browns are limping defensively into Tampa. Joe Schobert will miss his first career game with a hamstring injury; Christian Kirksey will slide into the inside linebacker position as a result. Defensive back E.J. Gaines is out with a concussion; T.J. Carrie will start in his place.

“It is always the next man up mindset,” said safety Jabrill Peppers. “You prepare like you are going to start all year or when your number gets called. We know what kind of league this is – injuries happen. We have to execute as a team.”

The Browns are looking for their first road win of the season and first in three years. Hue Jackson addressed the team Saturday alerting them of the struggles they have faced on the road.

“The thing that I think is important is that we have had chances,” said Jackson. “Now, we just have to get over that other hump of doing it and just making sure that we are finishing. It has been a long time since we have even been at the door on the road. The last time that I can remember was back in Miami that hits my mind in 2016. It is small victories for us that way from myself, but it is not what we want.”

