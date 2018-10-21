Body pulled from water near restaurant in Eastlake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTLAKE, Ohio -- A body was pulled from the water in Eastlake Sunday night.

According to Eastlake Fire Department, officials pulled a man's body from the water near the Deck Lounge around 7 o'clock.

Although authorities have not yet released his identity, they said the man is believed to be a member of the Chagrin River Yacht Club. His family is currently being notified.

Eastlake Fire said it is currently unclear what led to his death and it is still under investigation.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said his body is being sent to the Cuyahoga County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.