Blustery, much colder Sunday with lake-driven clouds and showers

CLEVELAND -- A strong cold front moved through Northeast Ohio Saturday evening producing showers with heavy rain and frequent lightning especially near the lake. Strong wind gusts and hail were reported in some of these storm clusters.

The wind advisory was cancelled early. Sustained winds out of the northwest of 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph will start to ease late this morning. Scattered power outages are still extent around the area.

Following the front, much colder air is descending upon northern Ohio. Temperatures will only be able to struggle to the mid 40s!

Streaks of rain mixed with wet snow are possible the first half of today with light, if any, accumulation.

