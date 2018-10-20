Wisconsin police K-9 drags wanted man out of trunk of girlfriend’s car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGO, Wis. -- A Wisconsin police K-9 dragged a wanted man out of the trunk of his girlfriend's car, where he was hiding -- and it was all caught on dash cam video.

According to WISN, it only took the dog seven seconds to pull the wanted man out of the trunk of the car.

It reportedly started as a traffic stop around midnight Wednesday.

The driver, Sarah Palmersheim, pulled into a parking lot and then drove off, WISN reports.

Police reportedly caught up with Palmersheim who said her boyfriend, Jeffery Brown, was hiding in the trunk of her car. Brown had a warrant out for his arrest.

According to the news station, police ordered Brown out of the vehicle multiple times, but he refused. They eventually used a key fob to open the trunk, only for Brown to reportedly close it from the inside.

WISN said that on their second attempt to open the trunk, police ripped the top out of Brown's grasp, and let the dog handle the rest.

The dog reportedly held its grip on Brown while officers put him in cuffs.

Before arresting him, police reportedly found a bag of fentanyl in Brown's pocket.