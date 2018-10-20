Weather changes: Much colder tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will be in the 50s through early afternoon.

It will be around mid-afternoon before rain becomes widespread, late afternoon into this evening. Much colder air is about to descend upon northern Ohio.

Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s by sundown, 30s by late evening.

There will be streaks of rain mixed with wet snow early Sunday. Some slushy accumulations are possible.

The most accumulating snow is most likely out of state in interior western New York south of Buffalo.

Here’s the latest Fox 8-day forecast: