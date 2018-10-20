WATCH LIVE: 2nd Brown-Renacci US Senate debate kicks off in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The second of three planned debates in Ohio’s U.S. Senate campaign is set for Saturday night.

Two-term Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci will meet at WOSU-TV on the Ohio State University campus in Columbus.

Brown and Renacci sparred over health care, approaches to climate change, student loan debt, immigration, tariffs and gun control during their first debate last Sunday.

A third and final debate will be Friday at Miami University in Oxford.

Renacci has aligned himself during the campaign with President Donald Trump, who urged Renacci to enter the Senate race after state Treasurer Josh Mandel dropped out because of his wife’s health.

Brown is a longtime fixture in Ohio politics and is viewed as a potential candidate for the 2020 presidential ticket.

Continuing coverage, here.