‘Walk for Freedom’ draws large crowd in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Many people came to listen and they came to learn, as Cleveland joined more then 400 cities worldwide to host a "Walk for Freedom" in an effort to combat human trafficking.

Organizers said that Gina DeJesus, one of three Cleveland women held in captivity for about a decade, was scheduled to be at the walk.

Amanda Berry, one of the other women held with Gina, was seen taking part in the walk.

The walk goes for a mile, but it does so quietly.

"We had a silent walk," said Pastor Jennifer Wilkes, one of the organizers of the event.

The idea, she said, is for people to focus quietly on the the purpose behind the walk.

Community activist Megan Gallagher said they hope "with each step" that they are one step closer to ending the horror of human trafficking.

The event took place in Lincoln Park in Tremont, and participants said just having people all around see the large gathering makes a difference.

"It raises awareness," said walker Michaela DelRio.

The walk also raises funds to help in the effort to combat human trafficking.