AVON LAKE, Ohio — Jaycox Road between Walker Road and Hickory Lane in Avon Lake is closed due to a downed utility pole.

According to Avon Lake Police, a section of the utility pole snapped off and fell to the ground, making the road “impassable.”

The downed pole also caused a power outage.

Police said there are also scattered power outages across the city, but power crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.