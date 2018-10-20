× Tickets still available for Eagles concert at the Q

CLEVELAND — It’s not too late to get tickets to see the Eagles perform in Cleveland Saturday evening!

LiveNation announced Saturday that they have released some production holds for the concert at Quicken Loans Arena.

Tickets are available online for $69.50, $99.50, $149.50 and $229.50.

They can also be purchased at the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office using Flash Seats or at select Discount Drug Mart locations. Here is the list of approved participating Drug Marts.

The show begins promptly at 8 p.m.

You can also purchase parking online here.