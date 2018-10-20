Storm damage reported across northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHEAST OHIO -- Residents across northeast Ohio are reporting damage from Saturday evening's severe thunderstorms.

Wind has taken down trees, limbs and power lines.

Crews were called to a home in North Olmsted after a tree fell on it, causing damage.

Some FOX 8 viewers even experienced bursts of hail -- we have reports of hail in Ashtabula, Perry and Saybrook.

Power outages have also been reported across northeast Ohio.

