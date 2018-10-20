× Severe thunderstorm warnings expired, wind advisory in effect

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for areas across northeast Ohio Saturday evening, and although those are no longer in effect, NWS has issued a wind advisory.

The wind advisory is in effect in western areas until midnight and eastern areas until 2 a.m.

NWS said winds are traveling northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The strong winds will arrive with a cold front.

NWS said that the winds may blow down trees, limbs and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected.

Winds of this magnitude can cause property damage without extra precautions. Motorists should use caution.

Earlier Saturday, NWS issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Cuyahoga, northeastern Lorain, northeastern Geagua, northeastern Lake and Ashtabula counties. These warnings expired by 5:30 p.m.

