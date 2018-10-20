Painesville police investigating shooting death of 16-year-old boy

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Painesville police are investigating a teen’s death.

According to a news release posted to the Painesville Police Department Facebook page, on Friday at around 9:37 p.m., police responded to a report of a young male shot in the 500 block of Mentor Avenue.

Police said the initial investigation revealed a 16-year-old boy was shot and died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives are questioning several juvenile male acquaintances of the teen, who were present at the time, according to police.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation is assisting Painesville police detectives with the investigation.